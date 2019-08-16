Mobile County wants public input as they work to improve Chikasabogue Park

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A hidden gem, just a few miles from the heart of Downtown Mobile, in search of a new look! We’re talking about Chickasabogue Park. Mobile County Environmental Services is preparing to make some serious changes and they need your help.

It’s one out of two amazing parks in Mobile County in need of a new look. This comes after Mobile County Commissioners authorized funding to develop a master plan for public access locations in the county. Chickasabogue Park, located just eight miles from Downtown Mobile, Offers a lot of cool features like water sports, biking trails, camping sites, and so much more.

“This is 1100 acres. I don’t know of any other place in the southeast that has a beautiful natural setting within such a short drive,” said Tina Sanchez, Mobile County Environmental Grant Director.

The master plan for the park’s improvements should be done by the end of the year. Once completed, they plan to begin construction right away. A big project for the county, with the public’s vision in mind.

“It’s important for the community to have an opportunity to provide input for the facilities that would improve their quality of life. so we really want to hear from everyone,” said Sanchez.

There are surveys for you to fill out online. You can only do one survey per household for those 16 or older. This survey will let the county know while they are making the changes, what you want and what you do not want in your park.