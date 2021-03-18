Mobile County Unified Command demobilized, mayor cites decline in Covid-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The Mobile County Unified Command has been formally demobilized as the number of Coronavirus cases in the community declines.

The partnership between the Mobile County Health Department, Mobile County Commission, Emergency Management Agency and the city of Mobile was created to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said while the formal union is ending, the lines of communication between the agencies involved in the command remain open.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported daily in Mobile County has remained relatively low over the past two weeks with 61 new cases reported on Wednesday.

