Mobile County Unified Command asks residents to get COVID-19 vaccine in holiday message

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a project to replace the SR-163 bridge over Perch Creek (MP 3.93 – MP 3.98) on Thursday, Jan. 7. Through traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 10 and State Route 193 while work is performed.

The scope of the project includes complete demolition of the existing bridge, construction of a new bridge in its place, paving operations, and striping operations to put back the existing lane and buffered bike lane in either direction.