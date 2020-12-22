Mobile County Unified Command asks residents to get COVID-19 vaccine in holiday message

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Monday, the Mobile County Unified Command released a public service announcement reminding citizens to enjoy the holidays while still taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The members of the UC, which include Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood and Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold, wished everyone a safe and happy holiday season and urged them to get the vaccine in 2021.

