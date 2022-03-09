MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A survey team from the National Weather Service Office in Mobile has determined that the tornado that touched down early Wednesday morning in Southwest Mobile County as an EF1 storm packing winds around 90-100 mph.

The tornado touched down at 12:42 AM on Lakefront Court off on Newman Road where it produced minor tree damage. The tornado tracked northeast producing structural damage at a home near the intersection of Lakefront Drive and Dogwood Circle.

The tornado strengthened as it approached Busby Road. Additional tree damage was noted. The twister lifted before crossing Schmidt Lane.

There were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.