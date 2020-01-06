Mobile County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Theodore 5-year-old

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Eric James Bellard Jr. was last seen leaving a home at 7300 Pecan Terrene Drive in Theodore with his mother, Brandi Deanne Donald, yesterday.

Donald is Bellard’s biological mother, but she does not have custody of the boy. She told her mother she would return the boy yesterday, but no one has heard from her.

Donald is described as having brown hair but currently dyed pink, blue eyes, 4’11, and 95 lbs. Bellard is 5 years old, brown hair, blue eyes, and 33 lbs.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact MCSO 251-574-8633. You may also provide information anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

LATEST STORIES