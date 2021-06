MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

17-year-old Dorne Cunningham was last seen at 2931 Pretty Branch Drive W. He has black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses, and is 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and dark-colored jeans at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

If you see him or have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 251-574-8633.