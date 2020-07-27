Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigating near home in Grand Bay

UPDATE 9:24 AM: Deputies are searching around a vacant trailer on Ramsey Boulevard. County public works crews were called in to help clear brush around the rear of the property. It’s not clear what deputies are looking for.

MCSO Captain Paul Burch said this was part of an ongoing investigation but had no further details than that. He said they’d continue working at the site today unless rain forced them to postpone for another day. Burch couldn’t say what investigation this work is tied to adding that there is no danger to the general public.

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a home in Grand Bay. It’s happening in the Ramsey Estates area of Grand Bay. We are working on getting more information this morning.

