Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran releases statement on death of Sheriff John Williams

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran released a statement on the death of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.

“I was very sad to receive the news about the shooting death of Sheriff John Williams. Sheriff Williams was one of the most well liked and well respected Sheriff’s in our Association. He was known as “Big John” not just because of his height, but because of his deep commanding voice and his very large command presence. I am honored that I was able to work with him over the last 12 years through the Sheriff’s Association. However, the greatest honor was being able to call Big John my friend.” Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran

Sheriff “Big John” Williams of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was killed Saturday night. Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. at the QV gas station in Lowndes County.

The suspect in custody was identified as 18-year-old William Chase Johnson.