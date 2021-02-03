Mobile County Schools partnering with two hospitals for COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools is partnering with Mobile Infirmary and USA Health to vaccinate employees.

“We have sent an email to all of our employees asking them if they would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and which provider they would prefer,” said Rena Phillips, director of communication for Mobile County Public Schools.

Mobile Infirmary is setting up daily appointments for Mobile County Public Schools employees at the hospital starting on Monday, Feb. 8. USA Health is allowing MCPSS employees to be vaccinated during a drive-through clinic at the Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 13.