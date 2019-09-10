Mobile County school employee battling cancer asks colleagues to donate sick time

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) Friends of a Mobile County Public School System employee, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer last month, are asking other educators to donate sick time.

A Facebook page created to share updates about Jeremy Adams said the cancer patient has already missed several days of work for appointments and has run out of sick days.

“Jeremy was planning to work as long as he was able,” the post reads before going on to say he was advised by doctors to stay home to avoid the risk of getting an infection.

According to the post, any employee of any school system in Alabama, who participates in the sick leave bank, is able to donate sick days to Adams by referencing his employee ID number 112405.

Additionally, the public is invited to join Adams and his family as they gather to pray on Tuesday at Living Hope Church in Saraland. The prayer meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.