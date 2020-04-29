Mobile County reports more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms that Mobile County has more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus. Right now, there are 1,008 cases in the county. Baldwin County reports 173 cases, Clarke County reports 28 cases, Monroe County reports 12 cases, and Escambia County, Alabama reports 27 cases.
