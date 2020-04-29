Mobile County reports more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms that Mobile County has more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus. Right now, there are 1,008 cases in the county. Baldwin County reports 173 cases, Clarke County reports 28 cases, Monroe County reports 12 cases, and Escambia County, Alabama reports 27 cases.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories