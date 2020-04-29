Mobile County Recycling Center to reopen Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County’s Recycling Center on Hitt Road will reopen Friday. It had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The center is run by Goodwill Easter Seals.

There will be restrictions, as outlined in a Facebook Post.

The Mobile County Recycling Center will be reopening on May 1st. In order to safeguard the health of our employees and community, the following social distancing guidelines will be implemented: – Only 8 vehicles will be let in at a time.

– Individuals dropping off materials must maintain a distance of 6 ft apart.

– Recycling Center employees are unable to assist with the drop off process.

– Office and warehouse entry restricted – please call 251-459-8426 for assistance.

If you have any questions, call 251-375-4527 or email sara@gesgc.org.

