Mobile County public schools to hold outdoor, socially distanced graduation ceremonies in May

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County public schools will host outdoor, socially distanced graduation ceremonies in May to honor the Class of 2021.

Mobile County Public Schools say they received positive feedback from students, schools and families last year for successfully holding similar graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. MCPSS will comply with CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations will be positioned throughout the stadiums. Each graduate will receive 10 guest tickets. mcpssTV will broadcast the ceremonies live on its channel as well as on the Mobile County Public Schools’ Facebook page and mcpss.com. mcpssTV is available on Comcast, AT&T U-verse On Demand, Mediacom, and Roku boxes.

Eleven high schools will hold ceremonies at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Citronelle High will host its ceremony at its football stadium, and Augusta Evans Special School will host its ceremony at the school. The two largest high schools – Baker and Mary G. Montgomery – will each host two separate ceremonies in order to maintain social distancing.

The graduation schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 14

– Augusta Evans Special School, 10:30 a.m.

– Citronelle High, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 17:

– LeFlore High, 9:30 a.m.

– Mary G. Montgomery High 1, 1:30 p.m.

– Mary G. Montgomery High 2, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

– Vigor High, 9:30 a.m.

– Williamson High, 1:30 p.m.

– Theodore High, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

– B.C. Rain High, 1 p.m.

– Bryant High, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

– Blount High, 9:30 a.m.

– Baker High 1, 1:30 p.m.

– Baker High 2: 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21

– Murphy High, 1 p.m.

– Davidson High, 5:30 p.m.