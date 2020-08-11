Mobile County Public Schools Summer Feeding Program begins Aug. 17

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools will offer a Summer Feeding program from Monday, Aug. 17, through Monday, Aug. 31.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided free of charge to any child age 18 and younger at all school cafeteria sites.

Meals will be available for the whole week on Mondays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Hot items will be prepared for Monday, and frozen meals will be provided for the remainder of the week.

Meals will be served “curbside.” Students and parents should not get out of their cars.

MCPSS will continue serving meals throughout the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Once classes officially begin on Sept. 1, students will be required to present their lunch number in accordance with federal funding guidelines. Schools may assign your child a pick-up timeframe to coincide with his or her class schedule.

