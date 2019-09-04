Mobile County Public Schools release new safety guidelines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools has released the new protocols for sporting events.

This comes after 9 people were shot at the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game Friday night. The shooting stemmed from a fight and happened as the game was ending in the concourse of Ladd-Peebles stadium. 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The following is a press release from Mobile County Public Schools.

Attached is our new protocol for sporting events. We have been working with the City of Mobile, the Mobile Police Department, our high school principals, and officials at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on this. Rena Philips | Director of Communication