Mobile County Public Schools release new safety guidelines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools has released the new protocols for sporting events.
This comes after 9 people were shot at the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game Friday night. The shooting stemmed from a fight and happened as the game was ending in the concourse of Ladd-Peebles stadium. 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was arrested in connection with the shooting.
The following is a press release from Mobile County Public Schools.
Attached is our new protocol for sporting events. We have been working with the City of Mobile, the Mobile Police Department, our high school principals, and officials at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on this.Rena Philips | Director of Communication
With the new protocol, we are asking that fans be patient with us as we implement the use of walk-through metal detectors and a clear-bag policy. These new procedures will be in effect starting Friday and through the remainder of football season.
We plan to have all 20 of the walk-through metal detectors installed today and tomorrow, and we are limiting access to all home games to either one or two gates, depending on the layout of the stadium. At Ladd, for example, we will have two gates, one for the home team and one for the visitors. We will post two metal detectors at each of those gates so fans can form two lines. All other stadiums – Prichard, Trimmier, Baker, Blount, Bryant, Citronelle, Mary G. Montgomery and Theodore – will have two metal detectors apiece. The gates will open one hour before kick-off. Fans should plan on going through a line as if they were at a college football game.Rena Philips | Director of Communication