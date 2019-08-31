Mobile County Public School System issues statement on shooting at football game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Superintendent of Mobile County Public Schools has responded after nine people were shot at a high school football game Friday night.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill’s statement posted to Facebook reads in part, “To our Mobile County Public Schools families, I want to assure you that student safety is our first priority and ultimate concern above all others. Therefore as Superintendent, I promise that we will be working around the clock and with the City of Mobile to ensure that preventative measures are in place to keep anything like this from happening again.”

Deangelo Parnell, 17, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department. He turned himself into police early Saturday morning. Parnell is a student at LeFlore High School.