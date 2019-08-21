Mobile County officials table toll vote until after Governor Ivey’s meeting in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small victory for many across the Port City. Mobile County officials voted to table any action on proposed tolls over the Mobile River and Bayway Project.

A packed house in that meeting Wednesday morning. Major support from the community, state and local officials, all to voice their feelings about a decision that could impact not only Mobile but the state like never before.

“I’m 67, I may not be here, but when I am here I want to be able to feel like what I do counts and I’m not having the added strain of having a budget and not being able to work,” said Sher Graham.

This was one of many concerns about the proposed toll for the Mobile Bridge and Bayway project.

“They were against the toll. We had one comment concerning motorcycles. The rest were to delay the project and receive federal funding,” said a representative with the Mobile County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Wednesday’s meeting was to determine whether or not to include the project in the region’s transportation plan. The project has to be included in that plan in order to receive federal funding.

Right now, the plan is to toll drivers $6 one way, or a $90 a month pass. A fee that many feel is not reasonable.

After a lot of remarks, the vote for what’s next in this key decision was tabled until after Governor Kay Ivey holds her meeting with the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority in October.

“This was a small step in the right direction of rocking the toll plan,” said Jim Zeigler, State Auditor.

The most interesting thing News Five’s Amber Grigley heard in the meeting was from the Mayor of Saraland, he said he believes there is a huge miscommunication between them and the state. We want the bridge and understand we have to build it, but we have to figure out other funding options.