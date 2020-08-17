Mobile County now at “low risk” for COVID-19 spread

Mobile County, Ala.(WKRG)- The Alabama Department of Public Health as of Friday placed Mobile County in the “Low Risk” category for the spread of Covid-19.

Mobile County, now at a low risk and in the green for the spread of Covid-19 according to the risk indicator on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website. Jeremy Hinton, a Mobile city resident says he has been wearing his mask and staying socially distant during the pandemic, but “It is surprising i’m not going to lie. That’s good news though.”

Rate of new cases in Mobile County

It may come as a surprise to some because just a month ago Mobile County was listed in the “Very High Risk” Category. According to the charts on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website we have been declining in new cases, but nearly two thousand cases have been reported in the county in the last 14 days. You can find that data here.

The Risk Indicator gives us more details as to how we got into the green:

Testing goals have been met

Emergency visits for coronavirus related symptoms are down

There are declining new cases in the last 14 days

Positive cases from testing are declining at >10%

Hinton, the Mobile resident we spoke with says he is proud of how his community has responded to the virus saying “I think we have been doing well, maybe not perfect, but we have been doing well. People wearing their masks when they need to and doing right, but you do have those hard headed people.”

Those who do believe the virus has been over reacted to say whatever the risk factor is things need to go back to normal including Andrew, another Mobile resident he says “It’s just a virus you know? They go around every year. We don’t quarantine for things like the flu. Nobody is calling that a pandemic right? And those have killed how many people? it had just gotten ridiculous.”

Dr. Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department warns of the risk that is still in our community despite our now green county. She says if we don’t continue our efforts especially with schools, movie theaters etc. opening back up we could be back on the high risk list in no time. She says “We don’t want you to become complacent so that we can continue to slow the spread.”

LATEST STORIES