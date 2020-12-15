Mobile County man killed in U.S. 43 crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers say a single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Mobile County man.

The crash happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec.13, when Kaleb J. Whisenhunt, 27, of Satsuma was driving a 2002 Honda Accord on U.S. 43 near the 17-mile marker, approximately 4 miles north of Creola. While traveling, Whisenhunt left the roadway, entered the median, and struck a guardrail, troopers say.

Troopers say Stephen Christopher Marks, 19, of Mount Vernon was a passenger of the vehicle and was killed as a result of the crash.

Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.

