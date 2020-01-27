Mobile County man accidentally shoots, kills friend in Irvington

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County man is in jail tonight after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says he accidentally shot an acquaintance in Irvington.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 8300 block of Meadow Lane in Irvington.

The 33-year-old was booked into Metro Jail just after 6:00 a.m. and is charged with manslaughter.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories