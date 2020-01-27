Mobile County man accidentally shoots, kills friend in Irvington

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County man is in jail tonight after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says he accidentally shot an acquaintance in Irvington.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 8300 block of Meadow Lane in Irvington.

The 33-year-old was booked into Metro Jail just after 6:00 a.m. and is charged with manslaughter.

