Mobile County Health Department reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler has released the district's Phase 3 reopening plan for employees. In a memo sent out to employees, Tyler confirms that school will start on August 12th and there will be no other discussions about delaying school or moving to virtual learning.

Employees at school campuses and other district buildings will have access to masks and face shields. Each classroom will be provided with gallon containers of hand sanitizer. Every day, surfaces in buildings will be cleaned with hospital-grade sanitizer. Rooms will be cleaned assuming that the virus has been present. Employees will also have to check their temperature and monitor for any possible symptoms before starting a new school day.