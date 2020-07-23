Mobile County Health Department reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported 390 new coronavirus cases from Thursday. It’s the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. 1,135 cases were reported within the last week.

