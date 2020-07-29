Mobile County Health Department reports highest weekly surge in cases since the pandemic began

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported 1,196 new cases across the county. It’s the highest weekly rate since the pandemic began. 196 new cases were reported Wednesday.
