Mobile County Health Department plans rabies clinics for February

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has announced rabies clinics to be held in February.

Here’s the following information released from the department Tuesday:

The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics. Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned for Saturdays during February in Mobile County:

• February 1, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street

• February 8, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• February 22, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saint Elmo Feed & Seed, 9001 U.S. Highway 90 West

• February 29, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dauphin Island Town Hall, 1011 Bienville Boulevard

The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $8 at Pet Supplies Plus and Saint Elmo Feed & Seed. The cost per pet is $10 at City of Mobile Animal Shelter and Dauphin Island Town Hall. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

Each month, MCHD’s Rabies Officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. MCHD’s Rabies Officer vaccinated 2,437 household pets during clinics in 2019.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

In 2019, the Mobile County Health Department investigated 599 animal bite cases. To learn more about our program, visit http://mchd.org, find “Services,” find “Disease Control” and select “Rabies Control.”