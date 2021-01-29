Mobile County Health Department now giving COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 and older

MOBILE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday that people 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 8. The Mobile County Health Department today said it has already begun to innoculate those who are now elibible.

In his briefing Friday on Alabama’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Alabamians 65 years of age and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Feb. 8.

The following groups will also be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Feb. 8:

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)

Childcare workers

The Mobile County Health Department has already started to vaccinate those who are 65 and older. The following is a statement from Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II – Health Officer for Mobile County:

Today, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) was providing COVID-19 vaccine at the Cruise Terminal when the Alabama Department of Public Health issued a news release authorizing expanded access to COVID-19 vaccine. MCHD had a limited amount of vaccine available and was able to vaccinate newly eligible persons who presented.

MCHD has COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled next week at our locations around Mobile County, and the new criteria will apply. Call 251-410-MCHD (6243) for information or go to www.MCHDcares.com. Mobile County vaccine site information can be found here on the vaccine providers tab at the bottom.