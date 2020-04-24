Mobile County Health Department investigating COVID-19 cluster outbreaks at 6 nursing homes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, a specialized National Guard unit deep cleaned one of Mobile’s nursing homes hit hardest by COVID-19. This comes just a day after the Mobile County Health Department announced it’s investigating cluster outbreaks at, at least six nursing homes.

The health department is not releasing the names of the six facilities it is investigating. News 5 called several area nursing homes. Some of them provided information.

Crowne Health Care reports as of Wednesday, it has 95 residents inside its facility. A spokesperson for the facility says a total of 44 residents have tested positive. Of those residents, 20 of them remain inside the facility exhibiting few, or no symptoms, and 24 of them are at local hospitals. The spokesperson says a total of 48 staff members have tested positive for the virus and three of them are in local hospitals. Crowne Health Care reports 12 coronavirus related deaths. The number is made up of 11 residents, and one employee.

Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation reports 22 of its residents have tested positive with COVID-19 since mid-March. A spokesperson for the facility told News 5 it has an isolation wing where all residents go who test positive for the virus. Currently, we’re told there are 12 people in isolation and of those 12, we’re told nine are asymptomatic. We’re also told five residents from the facility are in local hospital. A spokesperson said additionally, two residents who tested positive and went to the hospital have fully recovered and are back at Ashland. The spokesperson said there is also one resident who tested positive, went to the hosptial, and recovered, but chose to go home to family for their isolation period. Ashland Place Health and Rehabilitation reports seven staff members have tested positive, and five of them were asymptomatic. A spokesperson told News 5 they are testing every resident and staff member in the facility because they believe early detection of the virus could help slow the spread. The spokesperson said the facility has had two residents who tested positive pass away at local hospitals, but so far it has not been confirmed that their deaths were due to COVID-19.

Lynwood Healthcare and Rehab Center reports it has “residents and a team member who have tested positive for COVID-19”, but so far the facility is not releasing an exact number.

Allen Memorial Nursing Home reports no cases. An administrator told News 5 the facility is doing well and taking extra precautions, but did not go into detail.

Gordon Oaks reports no active cases and has no confirmed cases in residents, but said one employee has tested positive. The employee has been home quarantining, and is almost through and will return to work soon.

