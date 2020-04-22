Mobile County has the highest coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama

(WKRG) — According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Mobile County has the highest death rate from coronavirus in the state. Currently, Mobile County reports 738 cases and 38 deaths. Mobile County also has the most confirmed cases in the state. Jefferson County reports 31 deaths while while Lee County reports 19 deaths.
In the rest of the News 5 viewing area, Baldwin County reports 123 cases and 3 deaths. Washington County reports 17 cases and one death. Clarke County reports 24 cases and one death. Monroe County reports 9 cases and one death.
LATEST STORIES
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 22, 2020
- SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks
- What is ‘It’? Identifying and developing intangibles in QBs
- Study shows crocodiles once swam like dolphins
- Meat processing plants trying to contain virus at Kansas facilities