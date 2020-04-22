Mobile County has the highest coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Mobile County has the highest death rate from coronavirus in the state. Currently, Mobile County reports 738 cases and 38 deaths. Mobile County also has the most confirmed cases in the state. Jefferson County reports 31 deaths while while Lee County reports 19 deaths.

In the rest of the News 5 viewing area, Baldwin County reports 123 cases and 3 deaths. Washington County reports 17 cases and one death. Clarke County reports 24 cases and one death. Monroe County reports 9 cases and one death.

