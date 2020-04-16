Mobile County had second-highest initial unemployment claims in Alabama between April 5-11

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count of initial unemployment claims made during the week of April 5-11. Mobile County had the second-highest number of initial claims in the state.

ADOL says 77,515 initial claims across the state were filed either online or by telephone during that time period. 71,374 of those claims are COVID-19 related. Mobile County had 7,019, just behind Jefferson County who had 10,709. ADOL explains initial claims include individuals who filed first-time claims as well as additional claims filed by individuals as a result of a new unemployment event. Initial claims include claims that are still being reviewed for eligibility. Counts for initial claims are not indicative of the number of claims that will result in monetary compensation.

Baldwin County had 3,750 claims, Washington County at 192, Clarke County had 333, Monroe County, 244, Conecuh County, 177, and Escambia County (AL) had 423.

The Alabama Department of Labor says the majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section (26,532), followed by Manufacturing (11,608), Accommodation and Food Services (7,796), Retail Trade (7,149), Health Care and Social Assistance (6,840), and Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (6,003).

For more information and a breakdown by county, click here. For a breakdown by industry, click here.

The Alabama Department of Labor Secretary announced Thursday they launched a new online tool to enable claimants to see the status of their claim, tell them what the next steps are, and what to expect from the Department. For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: