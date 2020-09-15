Mobile County EMA recommends evacuations for those in low-lying areas

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Emergency Management Agency is recommending citizens who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas to evacuate.

Mobile County EMA says citizens who live in hurricane surge zones 1 and 2 should evacuate ahead of Hurricane Sally. Those zones include areas south of I-10 and north of Interstate 10, east of Interstate 65, east of US 43.

A link to the zones can be found here.

Sally: Latest Track

