Mobile County deputy suffering from life-threatening flu case continues to improve

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Detective Tim Anderson with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to show signs of improvement, according to a Facebook page tracking his progress.

The Tim Anderson’s H1N1 Battle page posted the following update Friday evening:

At around 1:00 this afternoon we received a totally unexpected but joyous phone call from Baptist Hospital ICU. After another successful ventilator trial, Timothy was taken off the ventilator and placed on a BiPAP!!!! We were told ventilator weaning could take a couple of weeks or more, especially since he’d been on the machine for so long. But that’s not what God had in mind! Three Fridays ago today, we were told he only had 5% chance to live with ZERO lung function. Today, we celebrate his second huge victory in a week!!!! Tomorrow he will begin the early stages of physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy as he works to wean from the BiPAP. We are in awe of God’s mercy! So many people have helped us flood the heavens with prayers and we are forever grateful. Today we ask again for prayers of Thanksgiving! We know God is leading us on this journey and he must have a beautiful plan!

Anderson is being treated at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola after suffering life-threatening complications from the flu.

