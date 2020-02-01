Mobile County deputy showing signs of improvement after life-threatening flu case

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Detective Tim Anderson with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office appears to be showing signs of improvement, according to a Facebook page tracking his progress.

The Tim Anderson’s H1N1 Battle page posted the following update Friday evening:

“Timothy’s chest X-rays have finally begun to show slight improvement. We’ve been told that the body takes 2 days to reflect what is seen on a chest X-ray. We are anxiously waiting for Timothy to do that. We believe this is a sign of prayers being answered and are thanking God for blessings rendered”

Anderson is being treated at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola after suffering life-threatening complications from the flu.

