MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department wants to help amplify voices of crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Families who have lost loved ones due to crime are heartbroken and are still pushing for change.

Families in Mobile County are hoping National Crime Victims’ Rights Week can really shine a light on the pain they’ve undergone of losing a loved one.

Ella and Cedric Lynch lost their son, Cedric Jr. in a shooting on Northwest Drive last month.

“This is the worst pain ever, you know, having to live without your child,” said Ella Lynch, Cedric Jr.’s mother.

There’s too many people going through the same thing we’re going through,” said Cedric Lynch, Sr., Cedric Jr.’s father.

Ella says she’s glad that the city is participating in spreading awareness this week; hoping that no other parent goes through what her family has gone through.

“I absolutely love it,” said Ella. “To all the parents that have lost a loved one, I think it’ll be a beautiful thing for all of us to get together and do our outreach for stop the violence.”

They want people to know that they are not alone in this fight. Other parents unfortunately know the feeling, such as Michelle Foxx whose son, Jaylin, was shot and killed in Prichard in February.

“As a community, we all need to come together and stick together because there are many more loved ones and others that needs a fight, a good fight,” said Foxx.

Both families plan to attend the department’s 3rd annual Victims of Crime Awareness Walk; hoping others will join them in the walk too.

“This is something we will not put up with,” said Foxx. “If we fight hard and push hard in that way, we can solve some of these.”

“Put the guns down,” pleaded Ella Lynch. “Stop killing each other.”

No arrests have been made in either case, Foxx is asks if anyone has any information on her son’s case to give Prichard Police a call.

Mobile Police are still looking for Lacedrick Davis for Cedric Lynch, Jr.’s murder.

The city will hold the annual walk Friday at 11 a.m. starting at the Mobile Police Headquarters located on Government Street. Police officers will be there walking with victims whose lives have been impacted by crime.

The walk will end at the Public Safety Memorial Park with a special ceremony.

Participants are asked to arrived to the Mobile Police Headquarters no later than 10:30 a.m. That morning.