Mobile County Crime Map: Shooting at Anne Place Apartments on Schillinger Road

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- Between COVID-19 restrictions and Hurricane Sally, Jennifer Lyn, who didn't want to share her last name, has been repeatedly beat down this year.

"This time last year, I was in Charleston, South Carolina working the off season. I got back to what should've been my fifth season at Ride the Ducks of Seattle. I worked for two days, then they gave us the news that it just wasn't gonna be sustainable this year so they closed down," she said.