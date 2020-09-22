Mobile County Crime Map: Shooting at Anne Place Apartments on Schillinger Road

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, a shooting happened at Anne Place Apartments on Schillinger Road.

Mobile Police responded at about 9:21 p.m. Monday.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

WKRG News 5 viewer Michael Bell sent in these photos of the scene.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories