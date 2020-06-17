MPD: Two people shot on Raven Drive in Mobile

UPDATE: Mobile Police PIO Corporal Ryan Blakely says two people were shot on Raven Drive. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have no suspect in custody.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a person was shot on Raven Drive in the Maryvale community Tuesday evening.

It happened at 6:51 p.m. Mobile Police are working the scene.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

