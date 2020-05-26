Mobile County Crime Map: Person shot at Summertree Apartments on Azalea Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a person was shot at Summertree Apartments at 608 Azalea Road in Mobile. It happened at 10:49 p.m. Monday.
Police are working a scene. News 5 is gathering more details.
A man who lives at the apartment complex said he heard at least 20 gunshots.
