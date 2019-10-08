Mobile County constable arrested, accused of making a bribe

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County constable, who also works at a funeral home, is accused of making a bribe to a business.

Albert Kenmar was arrested on October 2 on a compounding charge. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Kenmar went into the Bargain Barn in Grand Bay after two women, who were members of his church, had been arrested on warrants for shoplifting. The sheriff’s office says he offered to pay any amount of money to make everything go away.

Kenmar was charged with compounding. He was released the same day of his arrest.

Kenmar was a write-in candidate in the November 8, 2016 election. He serves as Precinct 13’s constable. His term is from January 16, 2017 – January 18, 2021.

At the time of his arrest, Kenmar listed the Kenmar Family Funeral Home on Tanner Williams Road as his place of employment.

