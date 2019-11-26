Mobile County Commission presents veterans with Quilts of Valor

The Mobile County Commission congratulated World War II veterans, Corporal Henri LeGendre and Corporal Gabriel Kinney, for receiving Quilts of Valor from members of the Azalea City Quilters Guild. Pictured, from left to right, first row, Commissioner Connie Hudson, Cpl. LeGendre, Cpl. Kinney and Commissioner Merceria Ludgood; Second row, from left to right, Diane Hamilton, Joyce Reed (both of the Azalea City Quilters Guild) and Commissioner Jerry Carl.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During Monday’s Mobile County Commission meeting, WWII veterans Henri A. LeGendre and Gabriel B. Kinney were presented Quilts of Valor by members of the Azalea City Quilters Guild (ACQG) on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The two honorees are United States Army veterans.

“We truly appreciate the service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said Commissioner Connie Hudson, who annually invites the ACQG to make these presentations before the Mobile County Commission. “We are proud to be a part of this program and honor the service of these individuals to our country. They are part of America’s greatest generation.”

Joyce Reed of the ACQG introduced the veterans and shared their noteworthy accomplishments as follows:

• With a strong desire to serve his country, LeGendre joined the military after completing high school in 1942. He served as a border patrolman for the Buffalo Soldiers until the unit was deactivated in 1944, and then continued his duty with the Army at Camp Lee in Virginia. His awards include the American Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. Following his military career, LeGendre practiced architecture for 40 years.

• Kinney served as a rifleman for Company F 35th Infantry Regent, 25th Infantry Division. His unit, known as Merrill’s Maraders, was involved in five major and 30 minor engagements with soldiers of the Japanese 18th division, including combat at Guadalcanal and the Northern Solomon Islands. His final battle was capturing the airfield at Myitkyina. Awards he received include the Presidential Unit Citation, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. After his military career, Kinney worked as an Electrician and Maintenance Supervisor for United States Steel in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Quilts of Valor project was started to honor wounded warriors and veterans. The handmade quilts are crafted by volunteers. The organization’s goal is to “cover all physically or psychologically wounded service members with a freedom quilt, honoring them for their sacrifices”. More than 150,000 quilts have been awarded nationwide since 2003.