Mobile County Commission expected to approve funding for Dauphin Island Causeway shoreline restoration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission is expected to approve accepting more than $22 million tomorrow.

The money comes from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and it will construct the Dauphin Island Causeway Shoreline and Habitat Restoration project to restore shoreline from Bayfront Park to Cedar Point.

The project will protect the only road access to Dauphin Island and hundreds of acres of salt marsh west of State Road 193.

Once the commission accepts the grant in its regularly scheduled meeting, construction is set to begin in summer.