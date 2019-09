MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is offering adoption specials for Fall.

The shelter is at capacity right now. The adoption specials are to help alleviate overcrowding at the shelter. The shelter is offering $40 adoption fees, which covers the spay/neuter, rabies vaccine, a heartworm check, wormer, and a microchip.

Several dogs are also completely sponsored, meaning the adoption fee is completely waived.