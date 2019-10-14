Mobile City Council to vote on contract extension with Carnival during Tuesday’s meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vote on extending the city’s contract with Carnival Cruise Line is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Mobile City Council Meeting. This after a specially called meeting of the city council to discuss the city’s contract with Carnival was canceled last week.

The three year-contract extension would keep the Carnival Fantasy in Mobile through November 2022.

Carnival resumed service in Mobile in 2016. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been an advocate for the city’s relationship with Carnival saying it brings tourists to Mobile.

The contract agreement attached to the city council agenda also outlines the Carnival Fantasy’s schedule through December 2020.

Addendum_No._3_to_Cruise_Terminal_and_Berthing_Agreement_with_Exhibit_ADownload

Tuesday’s City Council meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

