Mobile City Council revokes license of Oakleigh boarding home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council has voted to revoke the business license of three boarding homes in the Oakleigh Garden District. Police say they have responded to the homes, all on South Broad Street, more than 700 time in three and a half years.

Residents of Oakleigh say they’re relieved the city is working to bring crime down in their neighborhood.

With a unanimous vote, the business license for the man who owns three properties on Broad Street was revoked.

“This has been a long standing plaguing problem in this district for a long time,” said Levon Manzie, the VP of the Mobile City Council.

It has been a long time coming for people who live in Oakleigh Garden District.

“When you leave the house knowing there’s convicted felons being harbored here it’s a serious concern any time you leave,” said one man who lives in Oakleigh.

Police say in the past three and a half years, they have responded to the homes 740 times. 74 criminal complaints were filed, including arrests for both prostitution and drug deals.

“For an average of 30 minutes time that one officer spends there is 370 hours, or you can look at it as 9 total weeks spent at that location servicing complaints,” said a Mobile police captain during the city council meeting Tuesday.

One of the calls, in May, a shooting at the home at the corner of Augusta and Broad Street. A bullet went into the home across the street.

Neighbors are happy there has been a change, even if more still needs to be done.

“We’re very relieved,” said the Oakleigh resident.

While the license has been revoked, it is not clear how long it will be before people move out. During council, the city expressed that they would work to help them find other places to live.

News 5 has attempted to reach out to the owner, but the number we called was disconnected.