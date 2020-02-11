Mobile City Council delays vote on police jurisdiction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another delay Tuesday for a proposal to roll back police and fire services for thousands of people in Mobile County.

City council members pushed back the vote one month. They want the plan in writing before they make their decision.

The issue at hand: a growing area outside the city limits, where people still receive city services. About 70,000 people live in those communities.

Right now, in exchange for city police and some fire services, those people pay half the normal city sales tax and business license fees. The city says this is not sustainable, but to just withdraw services, they say, is unreasonable.

Public Safety Director James Barber says they want to take a phased, thoughtful approach.

“We handle it in certain segments. In other words, allow people to vote in that area, about coming into the city or staying in the county and then withdraw slowly and methodically working with the county to make sure nobody goes without public safety,” said Barber.

Director Barber says he will submit his plan in writing to council members soon.

Council has pushed this issue back until March 12th.

