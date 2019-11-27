Mobile City Council committee to discuss future of Hank Aaron stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile City Council committee will discuss the future of the Hank Aaron Stadium on December 2nd.

The ad hoc committee will meet Monday, December 2nd at 9:00 a.m. to hear various formal proposals on the 9th floor of Government Plaza.

Councilmembers John Williams, Bess Rich, and Fred Richardson serve on the committee.

Various organizations will give 5-minute presentations to outline their plans.

LATEST STORIES: