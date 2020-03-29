Churches offering “drive-through” worship Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Houses of worship continue to adapt to social distancing guidelines. Last week we told you about several churches migrating to online worship services. At least one church in Mobile still wants people to have an in-person experience.

Word in Season Ministries in Mobile will hold its first “drive-through” church service. They’re asking people to pull up in their cars and sit in the parking lot for the service. The service starts at 11 at 2951 Graham Road South in Mobile. Posts online from the church say come as you are and freely worship while maintaining social distance.

The same goes for the Citronelle United Methodist Church. Their first drive-in service starts at 10 am. Lilian UMC’s drive-in service starts at 9:30 this morning.