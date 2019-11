A Mobile Christian track & field standout announced his college choice at signing ceremony Wednesday morning.

Josiah Harry is #2 in the country in Discus and he’s been to 6 state championships. He was recruited by 39 schools in 15 different conferences.

Some of the schools recruiting him are Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, Miami and Michigan. Harry chose to sign his letter of intent for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

