Mobile Christian School rolls out new student pick-up technology

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local school rolled out its new student pick up technology on Thursday. Mobile Christian School is now using the CurbSmart App.

The App makes sure kids are getting in the right car safely at the end of the day. The first phase of the program rolled out Thursday. Currently, teachers are using it on tablets. Parents use numbered placards hanging from their rearview windows. Each student has their own number. A staff member checks the parents in using the number and teachers see the kid’s name on a screen in their classroom. Teachers then walk each child to their car.

Elementary Principal at MCS, Deborah Curry said, “In this day and time with different things going on, we want to make sure that that’s the right person that’s picking up, and if they don’t have that placard, or they don’t know that number, then we will not release to them, the child to them, so I love the fact of the safety feature.”

Principal Curry said the next phase of the CurbSmart App will let parents download it onto their smart-phones.