Mobile buck statue wears mask during COVID-19 Pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. — (WKRG) — If you drive by Pinebrook Shopping Center on Airport Boulevard, you may find yourself doing a double take. “I thought it was a very cute and clever idea that may bring a smile to people as they drove by and saw the deer with a mask on,” said Rhonda Wheelus. ‘The deer’ is a large statue in front of Pinebrook. She says her husband, Danny, does maintenance work for the shopping center, and the owner asked them to put a face mask on the buck. They made the oversized PPE (personal protective equipment) by folding a white apron and attaching double sided Velcro.

“As we were putting the mask on the deer, we had two individuals that stopped by in their cars and said ‘that’s a really great idea’ and laughed about it. So, I thought maybe if I shared this with others it may brighten their day and bring a lil’ bit of much needed humor during these uncertain times.”