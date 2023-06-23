The City of Mobile partnered with Lime to release 300 electric scooters in downtown Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Mobile partnered with Lime to release 300 electric scooters in downtown Mobile.

The city said in a statement that the scooters would provide a safe, cheap and sufficient method of transportation for up to five miles.

“It seems like an absurd amount of scooters to release into this amount of traffic in such a confined area,” Will Hannon, a manager of a business of Dauphin Street, said.

Lime currently serves over 250 cities across 30 countries in five continents with the mission to provide a clean alternative to regular methods of transportation.

Hannon said he doesn’t think people are using the scooters for what they were intended to be.

“Definitely more so in larger cities, it seems to be a mode of transportation, but down here, it’s more of an activity for people to do leaving the bar it seems like.”

“Mobilians and visitors to our city have already shown that there is a demand for safe, affordable and convenient transportation, particularly in the heart of our downtown entertainment district,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement.

However, Hannon said there’s nothing safe about the new scooters after he’s witnessed people riding recklessly.

“Definitely people going down the street the wrong way, driving erratically,” Hannon said.

On each scooter, Lime listed a set of rules:

All riders must be 18 or older.

Only one rider per scooter.

No riding on the sidewalk.

All riders must wear a helmet.

Lime does not provide helmets.

WKRG reached out to Lime and the city for a comment on safety concerns, but neither of them responded.