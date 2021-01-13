Mobile Baykeeper hosting litter clean-up this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Baykeeper is hosting their annual litter clean up on Martin Luther King Day! Check in is at 8:30 a.m. and the clean up will run from 9-10 a.m. Anyone can participate this Saturday at any of these four locations.

Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with Casi Callaway, Executive Director of Mobile Baykeeper, to talk about how important it is to better our Earth and waterways.

“Slava creek drains into Dog River which drains into Mobile Bay and we love to swim, fish and play in those waters,” Casi explained. “It makes a difference.”

While bettering the Earth, you will also have the opportunity to better yourself and give back.

“I personally believe that one litter clean up makes you think about the next time you litter and you decide to not do it,” Casi said.

There is a powerful symbolism behind hosting the litter clean up on Martin Luther King Day.

“He said everybody can be great, to serve, to give back to our community, to do a clean up and to make an investment in our own waterways everyday,” Casi said.

