Mobile city officials held another meeting to discuss the potential move to annex areas of West Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile city officials held another meeting to discuss the potential move to annex areas of West Mobile.

The city hopes to annex four areas west of Mobile, including the Airport Corridor, Kings Branch, Orchard Estates and the Cottage Hill Corridor.

The meeting served as a common ground for residents to raise any concerns to city officials who aimed to rack up votes for the upcoming election.

“One of the other issues that I think we hear a lot about is being taxed without any representation from the city. They don’t have that representation right now,” said Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber.

According to the city’s website, Mobile currently collects 21 million dollars in sales tax from the four communities. However, those areas are only offered a fraction of the services the city has to offer, such as EMS, police, fire, and garbage pickup.

“The way Mayor Stimpson’s doing it, he’s trying to add all the residents in. He’s working very hard along with city officials to go out and explain it all to the residents,” Butch Bloom, a resident who used to be against the annexation, said.

However to pay for the ‘almost immediate’ services the city will push to the potential annexed areas, Barber said something has to give.

Barber said that after five years of annexation, property taxes in the area would increase by 15 mills. Eight of those mills would go to Mobile County Public School System, and seven of them would go to the city’s general fund. That means that for each $100,000 of assessed property value, residents of those areas could expect to pay an additional $150.

“It’s not that big a deal, for the benefits you get,” Bloom said.

If Mobile can annex all four areas, it will make Mobile the second largest city in Alabama behind Huntsville. Bloom said that would help bring more federal money to the city.

The election, just like any national or state election, will be conducted by the Probate Court, however the four areas will vote independently from one another.

The election is set for July 18th.