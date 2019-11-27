Mobile animal control officer fired, accused of animal cruelty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Mobile animal control officer has been fired after he was cited for animal cruelty.

Police confirm Christopher Dressel was fired on Tuesday. A report was filed on November 10 at the Alabama State Port Authority, stating Dressel reportedly kicked and struck a dog while working.

According to the report, Dressel was at the Port police building to pick up two dogs after their owners had been arrested. Both dogs were tied to a handrail.

The report states one of the dogs came loose when Dressel walked towards them, and it started running towards the animal control officer. That’s when Dressel reportedly kicked the dog away.

Dressel then went to get the “catch pole,” and the report then states he “struck one of the dogs with enough force to break the leash and cause the dog to defecate on the ground.” Dressel reportedly struck one of the dogs a second time. An Alabama State Port Authority officer intervened. The report states the dogs were not aggressive towards any Port officers and were captured without incident.

The witness, an officer with the Alabama State Port Authority, wrote on his witness statement that Dressel said the dog tried to bite him.

Dressel has not been charged.

LATEST STORIES: